1 Dead in Violent Crash on 605 Freeway Off-Ramp in Norwalk

One person was dead following a multivehicle collision on a 605 Freeway off-ramp in Norwalk Tuesday, officials said.

The crash occurred around 8:40 p.m. on the Rosecrans Avenue soundbound off-ramp, said Los Angeles County sheriff's Lt. Panis.

At least three vehicles were involved, according to Panis and Officer Patrick Kimball with the California Highway Patrol.

Charles Cooper was driving one of the vehicles at the crash scene. He told KTLA he was getting off the freeway when he saw a Cadillac run a red light and hit the back of a Honda Accord.

"Next thing I know, I have a body flying out the Honda Accord and hitting my car," Cooper said.

Cooper — who was unhurt — said he didn't realize exactly what had hit him until he opened his Ford Focus' door.

"Everything was slow motion," he said. "I just got emotional and prayed for the guy."

Video from the scene shows a Cadillac SUV came to rest on Rosecrans, while two sedans were in the off-ramp's left-turn lane. Cooper's Focus was in the right-turn lane.

The car Cooper described as an Accord had its backend sheared off, and a white Toyota sat behind it.

Authorities were unable to confirm which vehicle the deceased person was in, or comment on the conditions of the others involved.

Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday night. No further details were available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.