1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured Following Rollover Crash Into Tree in Pomona

Police are investigating a crash in Pomona that left one person dead and two others injured early Tuesday morning.

The solo-vehicle crash was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Garey Avenue, the Pomona Police Department stated in a news release.

Investigators believe the vehicle struck a concrete divider at a high rate of speed before overturning and slamming into a tree.

One passenger was ejected, and two other occupants were left trapped inside the vehicle as a result of the crash.

Los Angeles County firefighters extricated the trapped victims, one of whom died as a result of his injuries, the Police Department stated.

The two other victims were hospitalized in critical condition.

None of the victims have been identified.

It was unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, the Police Department stated.

Garey Avenue was closed for several hours in both directions for the investigation.