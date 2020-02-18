Authorities Expected to Speak About Perris Triple Homicide After 3 Men Found Dead in Cemetery

Authorities are expected to speak Tuesday about a triple homicide investigation into the deaths of three men whose bodies were found in a Perris cemetery a day earlier.

The deceased were discovered near a grave site at Perris Valley Cemetery, located in the 900 block of North Perris Boulevard, after deputies were called to the area around 10:20 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Witnesses told KTLA they could see the bodies, one of them wrapped in what appeared to be a sleeping bag, before deputies arrived.

Riverside County sheriff’s officials have said the incident appears to be isolated but they are also investigating a possible connection to two fatal shootings in the city earlier this month.

The cemetery was closed Monday as two of the three bodies remained there for several hours while detectives continued to investigate.

Sheriff’s officials are expected to provide an update on the case during a news conference scheduled for 2 p.m.

