Bones Found Buried in Mission Viejo Backyard; Sheriff’s Investigating

A resident discovered bones buried in the backyard of his Mission Viejo home, officials said Tuesday.

A man called deputies after finding bones in his backyard on the 24000 block of Via Madrugada on Monday, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The resident was digging near his pool when he discovered the buried bones.

Crime Lab staff are excavating the bones and attempting to determine whether the bones are human or animal, department spokesperson Carrie Braun said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community, according to police.