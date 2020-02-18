Celebrity Jeanette Jenkins joined Lu Parker on the set of the KTLA 5 News at 11a to talk fitness trends and moves.
Celebrity Trainer Jeanette Jenkins on Wellness Trends for 2020
-
Five Wellness Trends to Skip for 2020 With Registered Dietitian Jackie London
-
Holistic Nutritionist & Celebrity Health Coach Kelly Leveque on Her New Book ‘Body Love Every Day’
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!” / Saturday, February 15th, 2020
-
Healthy Food Trends for 2020 With Health and Wellness Expert Sophie Jaffe
-
A New Interactive Fitness App Lets Trainers Monitor Your Moves Using Your Smartphone Camera
-
-
Dr. Tiffany Caplan With Wellness Trends for 2020
-
‘Exercise Bike Not Included’: Ryan Reynolds Hires Peloton Woman For His Gin Commercial
-
Eric the Trainer Shares a Sneak Peek at L.A. Fit Expo
-
20 Minute Workouts to Jump Start the New Year With New Fitness App ‘Body by Pauline’
-
Gym Class Without the Gym? With Technology, It’s Catching On
-
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!” /// Sunday, February 16th, 2020
-
Gov. Newsom Blames Trump for Delay in Release of $650M in Homeless Aid
-
Texas Will Stop Accepting New Refugees in State, Gov. Abbott Says