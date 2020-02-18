Chicago-Style Deep-Dish Pizzeria ‘Gino’s East’ Opens in L.A.

Posted 11:07 AM, February 18, 2020, by
The franchise owners of Gino’s East of Chicago in Sherman Oaks Dan Michaels and Tod  Himmel joined us live with a taste their Chicago-style deep-dish pizza along with other must have menu items from Gino’s East of Chicago. Gino’s East is located at 12924 Riverside Dr. in Sherman Oaks. For more information, you can visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

