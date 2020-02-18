Crews Halt Gas Fire at Aliso Viejo Strip Mall

Posted 5:44 PM, February 18, 2020, by , Updated at 06:51PM, February 18, 2020
Data pix.

Firefighters were at an Aliso Viejo strip mall where flames spurted from the ground after a gas line rupture Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to Pacific Park Drive and Aliso Viejo Parkway by 5:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority.

The agency was letting the fire burn while Southern California Gas Co. shut off the supply. A utility truck arrived at the scene around 6 p.m., and the blaze stopped raging at about 6:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and officials said they worked to protect the public from exposure.

A construction crew working in the area caused the line to break, OCFA Capt. Paul Holaday said. Christine Detz, a SoCalGas spokesperson, said the natural gas line ignited after being damaged by a third party.

After the fire stopped, the utility's crews began inspecting the damage, Detz said.

No further details were available.

