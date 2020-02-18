Crews Halt Gas Fire at Aliso Viejo Strip Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters were at an Aliso Viejo strip mall where flames spurted from the ground after a gas line rupture Tuesday evening.

Crews responded to Pacific Park Drive and Aliso Viejo Parkway by 5:20 p.m., according to a tweet from the Orange County Fire Authority.

The agency was letting the fire burn while Southern California Gas Co. shut off the supply. A utility truck arrived at the scene around 6 p.m., and the blaze stopped raging at about 6:45 p.m.

No injuries were reported, and officials said they worked to protect the public from exposure.

A construction crew working in the area caused the line to break, OCFA Capt. Paul Holaday said. Christine Detz, a SoCalGas spokesperson, said the natural gas line ignited after being damaged by a third party.

After the fire stopped, the utility's crews began inspecting the damage, Detz said.

No further details were available.

Aliso Viejo: OCFA Crews are working to keep a gas fire in check after a gas line ruptured and caught fire. No injuries and crews are protecting exposures. Firefighters will let the fire burn until the gas company can shut off the gas. Keeping the gas from escaping into the air. pic.twitter.com/LaiIpRDkpJ — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 19, 2020

Alisa Viejo: update, fire crews are keeping the fire and check. Gas company has arrived on scene to shut off the gas. Estimate about one hour for gas can you shut off. No injuries no threat to any exposures or property damage. pic.twitter.com/nA91sNkhTT — OCFA PIO (@OCFA_PIO) February 19, 2020