Drew Carey Endorses Petition for Domestic Violence Reform After Death of Ex-Fiancee Amie Harwick

February 18, 2020
Drew Carey attends the 36th annual T.J. Martell Foundation's Honors gala at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on Nov. 3, 2011, in New York City. (Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

An online petition to reform domestic violence laws following the death of Amie Harwick, a prominent marriage and family therapist who authorities allege was attacked by an ex-boyfriend, had attracted more than 16,000 supporters as of Tuesday afternoon — including Harwick’s former fiance, TV star Drew Carey.

Carey endorsed the “Justice 4 Amie” petition on Twitter, asking his more than 600,000 followers to sign and support the effort. The “Price is Right” host had previously said in a statement that he was “overcome with grief” over Harwick’s death.

The proposals outlined in the petition, which is addressed to a cadre of California lawmakers and elected officials, include requiring mandatory in-person, long-term counseling for domestic violence perpetrators, providing accommodations so victims do not have to testify in close proximity to their abusers and establishing a registry, similar to the one in place for sex offenders, “to warn others of the deviant behavior.”

Diana Arias, who started the petition, wrote that “domestic violence is a serious concern for everyone” and Harwick “was murdered as a result of poor laws not protecting the victims and treating the offenders.”

