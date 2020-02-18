× Former Fontana Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Molesting at Least 5 Children Over 14 Years

A Colorado Springs man who worked as a teacher in Fontana has been arrested on suspicion of molesting at least five children over 14 years, officials announced Tuesday.

Garry Lee Gorgei Sr., 60, is accused of multiple counts of child molestation involving victims who were under 14 years old, the Fontana Police Department said in a news release.

The crimes occurred between 1988 and 2002.

Two of the victims were Gorgei’s students at Southridge Middle School, where he worked as a teacher from 1996 to 1999, police said.

Gorgei allegedly “used a variety of grooming tactics to gain the trust of the two students and other potential victims,” according to the news release.

Police provided no further details about the alleged crimes.

Officials at the Fontana Unified School District were notified about the arrest and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the alleged crimes or Gorgei to call Detective Brad Carlson at 909-854-8082.