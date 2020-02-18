× Hollywood Therapist Died of Blunt Force Injuries to Her Head, Torso: Coroner’s Office

Amie Harwick, a well-known marriage and family therapist, died of blunt force injuries to her head and torso after she was attacked at her Hollywood Hills home over the weekend, Los Angeles County coroner officials said Tuesday.

Authorities allege that woman’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse, 41, of Playa del Rey attacked the 38-year-old Harwick early Saturday morning.

LAPD officers were sent to the home in the 2000 block of Mound Street in response to a report of a woman screaming. When officers arrived, they were met by Harwick’s roommate who told them Harwick was being assaulted in the home. The roommate had jumped a wall to escape the house and call for help, police said.

Officers found Harwick on the ground, beneath a third-story balcony, with grave injuries consistent with a fall, police said. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

