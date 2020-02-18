× Man Arrested in Sexual Assault of 2 Teenage Boys in Reseda: LAPD

Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man accused of luring and sexually assaulting two teenage boys in Reseda, asking any additional victims to come forward.

Lewis Sibomana, a 30-year-old Reseda resident, was arrested on Feb. 9 and remained in jail Tuesday on $225,000 bail, county inmate records showed.

On Jan. 21, Sibomana “befriended” a 16-year-old boy at a bus stop, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release. He eventually lured the victim to his apartment, where he gave the the boy alcohol, according to LAPD.

“The victim fell in and out of sleep and the suspect sodomized him,” police said.

On Feb. 9, Siboma allegedly persuaded another boy, 15, to come to his residence. He also served that victim alcohol, causing the teenager to fall asleep, LAPD said. The victim woke up as Siboma gave him oral sex, according to police.

Detectives later identified Siboma as a suspect and arrested him. In addition to the two cases, he was also booked on suspicion of sexual battery in connection with separate crimes that were already under investigation, LAPD said.

According to the Police Department, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges of sodomy with an unconscious victim, oral copulation of an unconscious victim and sexual battery.

Siboma is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Authorities provided no further information about the case.