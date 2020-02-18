× Astros’ Sign-Stealing Continued Through 2017 Playoffs, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Says

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the Houston Astros banged trash cans to relay signs through the 2017 postseason.

The league’s report did not explicitly state that the scheme continued in the playoffs. Astros players, most notably shortstop Carlos Correa, have insisted the trash-can system was abandoned in the postseason because stadiums were too loud for the banging to be heard by batters. Manfred said Astros players admitted the scheme was used in the postseason during the league’s investigation.

Two days after adding fuel to the scandal rocking his league and igniting wrath from players across the sport, Manfred also apologized for referring to the World Series trophy as “a piece of metal.”

“I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way,” Manfred said.

