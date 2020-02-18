NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman Awake, Speaking With Family After Fiery Crash at Daytona 500

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors, a day after a fiery crash near the finish line of Daytona 500.

Newman’s racing team, Roush Fenway Racing, offered up the update Tuesday and said it will continue to provide details as they become available.

“Ryan Newman remains under the care of doctors at Halifax Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is awake and speaking with family and doctors,” the statement read.

“Ryan and his family have expressed their appreciation for the concern and heartfelt messages from across the country. They are grateful for the unwavering support of the NASCAR community and beyond.”

Newman, 42, had taken the lead in the final lap of Daytona 500 on Monday evening when driver Ryan Blaney hit his bumper, causing Newman to spin into the outside wall. Newman’s car bounced off the wall, flipped into the air and dropped back down in front of the car driven by Corey LaJoie.

Unable to avoid him, LaJoie hit Newman’s car, causing the car to go airborne again, up and over LaJoie’s car, eventually landing upside down. Newman’s car skidded on its roof in a shower of flames and sparks across the finish line before coming to rest on the track’s apron.

Rescue crews had to cut the car’s roof off to extricate Newman, who was rushed to the hospital.

Roush Fenway Racing previously stated that doctors had indicated that Newman was in serious condition but did not have life-threatening injuries.

Driver Denny Hamlin and team owner Joe Gibbs apologized for celebrating the win in the wake of Newman’s crash.

The 62nd running of the race was held on Monday after it was postponed on Sunday due to rainy weather.