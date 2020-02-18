San Diego Firefighters Rescue Man Who Got Stuck on Top of Border Wall

One person had to be rescued after getting stuck atop a section of the border wall in Otay Mesa, San Diego County fire officials said.

Just after 5:40 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in helping the stranded individual, according to a Facebook post from Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire.

When crews arrived, they found someone stuck at the top of the international border fence. Firefighters used a 35-foot ladder to get the person down.

Photos posted to the agency’s social media accounts appear to show a man climbing down the ladder after being helped by a firefighter. It was unclear what happened to him after he got down.

No injuries were reported.

This was the second such rescue in two months.

Last month, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded when three people became stranded after unsuccessfully trying to scale the 30-foot, steel bollard wall, according to a Border Patrol news release.

The three people — a 36-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman — were all trying to enter the U.S. illegally, the release stated. They were rescued by agents and firefighters, and then processed at a nearby Border Patrol station.

“These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death,” San Diego Sector’s Acting Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in the release. “These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profits over safety.”

Authorities did not release further details about Tuesday’s incident.