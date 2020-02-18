Police Release Sketch of Man Wanted in Simi Valley Road-Rage Shooting

Police released a sketch Tuesday of a pickup driver wanted for allegedly opening fire on another motorist during a road-rage incident earlier this month in Simi Valley.

The victim and suspect were driving down Los Angeles Avenue around 2 p.m. on Feb. 8 when they got into some sort of dispute, according to the Simi Valley Police Department.

At some point, they both turned onto Stearns Street. As the victim tried to pass the suspect’s Toyota Tundra, the pickup’s driver fired a round into his open driver’s side window, authorities said.

The bullet hit the victim’s passenger door, where no one was sitting, investigators said. The victim was not hurt.

The Toyota driver, meanwhile, sped away from the scene. He was last spotted at the corner of Stearns and Cochran streets, officials said.

Police describe the gunman as a Latino man in his mid-30s with neck tattoos. At the time of the shooting, he was wearing a navy blue Washington Nationals baseball cap. The composite sketch released Tuesday also depicts the man with a thick mustache.

The Tundra he was driving was a newer model four-door in blue or gray, officers said. The license plate number is unknown.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Brian Young at 805-797-2904 or byoung@simivalley.org.