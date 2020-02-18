The Nature of Things with John Fenoglio | The News Director’s Office

On this episode, KTLA reporter John Fenoglio joins Jason and Bobby to talk about a number of topics including the challenges of being an MMJ, his love for the outdoors, and his time working as an EMT after 9/11. John also talks about one of his favorite quotes and the myth of the West, and what’s on his current reading list. John also talks about his “whoodle” puppy, Bear!
Episode quote
“All America lies at the end of the wilderness road, and our past is not a dead past, but still lives in us. Our forefathers had civilization inside themselves, the wild outside. We live in the civilization they created, but within us the wilderness still lingers. What they dreamed, we live, and what they lived, we dream.”
– T.K. Whipple
Related show links:
- John Fenoglio’s KTLA Bio
- Reading List: Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry
- Reading List: Tribe by Sebastian Junger
- John Fenoglio on Social Media: Instagram | Twitter
Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”: via iTunes | RSS
Jason on social media: Twitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
KTLA Podcasts on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery