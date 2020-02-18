Trump Kicks of 3-Day Trip to West Coast With Visit to L.A. Area Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Trump is kicking off a three-day, four-state trip to the West Coast with a brief stop in the Los Angeles area Tuesday afternoon.

The president will be raising money for his campaign and attending a meeting on the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics.

Trump is expected to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to a White House news release.

The president will then fly to Santa Monica before eventually making his way to the Montage Beverly Hills.

A briefing with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and with L.A. 2028 Organizers is scheduled to take place at the hotel a little after 4 p.m.

Commuters can expect the streets surrounding the upscale hotel to be closed to traffic for several hours due to the visit.

The president will also participate in a roundtable with supporters before delivering remarks at a fundraising committee dinner.

He will then leave Beverly Hills and return to LAX for a flight to Las Vegas at 7:45 p.m.

Trump returns to California on Wednesday, with stops scheduled for Bakersfield and Rancho Mirage.

In Bakersfield, the president will meet with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, where the two will discuss the state’s water supply and delivery issues.

Trump will then head to Rancho Mirage in Riverside County for a fundraising golf tournament.

The president also has stops planned for Phoenix, Arizona, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, before he flies back to Washington.