Woman Dead, Man Hurt After Falling From Garden Grove Home’s 3rd-Story Window During Fight: Police

Police on Tuesday said they’re conducting a “suspicious death” investigation after two people plummeted from a window of a three-story home in Garden Grove, critically injuring one and killing the other.

The Garden Grove Police Department responded to the multistory residence in the 10800 block of Lotus Drive just after 9 p.m. Monday to assist the Orange County Fire Authority regarding a man and a woman fighting, officials said.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the pair on the ground of a side yard with injuries to their bodies and faces, according to the Police Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the agency said.

Police have not released their names but described the man as a Garden Grove resident. They did not indicate where the woman lived.

The department asked any possible witnesses to contact investigators at 714-741-5800.

Authorities provided no further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.