2 Irvine Girls Bake ‘Cupcakes for Koalas’ and Raise Money for Australian Bush Fire Relief

Two Irvine elementary school students started baking cupcakes to raise money for Australian bush fire relief.

10-year-old Lily Tsai and 11-year-old Alia Hsu started baking earlier this month to raise money to donate to relief efforts for the devastating fires in Australia.

"We heard from the news that there were wild bush fires and it was destroying most of the environment and the animals," Lily said. "We thought we could make a difference and do a good cause for it so we started 'Cupcakes for Koalas.'"

Alia's parents used to own bakeries in Oakland and her mom, Agnes Hsu, gladly handed over her special recipe of the bakery's famous vanilla cupcakes.

"I had developed vanilla cupcake with creamy vanilla buttercream recipe and spent a lot hours perfecting it and it was our number one best seller," Agnes said. "I never thought that over 15 years later, my daughter would be making them and it would be spreading joy and deliciousness to other people in a different way."

With the help of Lily's mom, Tracee, they've been able to keep up with orders.

The two young girls do everything from measuring and mixing, to icing the cupcakes and sealing boxes with 'Cupcakes for Koalas' stickers. They've been spending all of their free time after school and on weekends baking, with a goal of raising at least one thousand dollars, the girls said.

All proceeds will be donated to Food Bank Australia. For every dollar donated, they can provide six dollars worth of supplies to communities affected by the fires.

Once the girls reach their fundraising goal for Australia, they want to expand their business to 'Cupcakes for a Cause' and help raise money for others across the world.

To learn more about 'Cupcakes for Koalas' and order delicious treats, visit their website.