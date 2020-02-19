2 Suspects at Large in Deadly Stabbing at East L.A. Bus Stop

Two suspects in a deadly stabbing at bus stop in East Los Angeles remained at large Wednesday morning, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday about a stabbing at the southwest corner of East Beverly Boulevard and Gerhart Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a stab wound, the department said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the 33-year-old victim was waiting for a bus when he got into a verbal altercation with two men who rode up on bicycles. Sheriff’s officials said he was stabbed at least once when the incident turned violent.

The two suspects suspect were last seen riding bicycles southbound along Gerhart Avenue, traveling in a direction away from the scene, officials said.

Authorities said the killing is believed to be gang-related. No other details including the identity of the victim were released.