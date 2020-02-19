4 Girls Taken to Hospital After School Bus Hits Power Pole in Elysian Park: LAFD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Four girls have been hospitalized after a school bus struck a power pole in Elysian Park on Wednesday morning, officials said.

The solo-vehicle crash happened in the 500 block of West Solano Avenue around 7:30 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Nine children were assessed by firefighter-paramedics at the scene and four girls, all approximately 12 years old, were transported to a local hospital, the alert stated. Their conditions were listed as fair.

The crash resulted in downed electrical wires, according to LAFD. It was unclear if power was impacted in the area.

Everyone has been taken off the bus and is safe from the hazard, officials said.

It was not yet known what caused the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.