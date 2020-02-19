53-Year-Old Palmdale Teacher Charged With Having ‘Inappropriate Sexual Relationship’ With Student

A 53-year-old teacher in Palmdale has been charged with 17 counts in connection with having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a 15-year-old student, authorities announced Wednesday.

The charges against Anthony Faaborg include lewd acts with a child, unlawful oral copulation, and unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Faaborg is a teacher at Pete Knight High School, located at 37423 70th Street East.

Charges were filed against Faaborg on Jan. 30 and he was arrested in his Palmdale home on Wednesday.

His bail was set at $975,000.

Authorities did not release any details about the alleged crimes or the victim involved.

Faaborg’s booking photo was also not released, but he is listed on the school’s website as being a junior ROTC teacher.

Anyone with additional information about Faaborg can call the special victim’s bureau at 877-710-5273.