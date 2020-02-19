× After Housing Bill Dies in State Legislature, L.A. Business Leaders Explore Their Own Plan

One of the region’s largest business groups is exploring a new strategy for tackling Southern California’s housing crisis: asking Los Angeles voters to upzone sections of the city, allowing larger and taller residential buildings on commercial boulevards and in other areas.

Policy experts at the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce have spent weeks poring over ballot language to double the density of residential buildings allowed on commercial streets and in areas zoned for apartments.

In exchange for those increases, developers would incorporate affordable housing into their projects and pay a new “affordability fee,” which would go toward assisting rent-burdened Angelenos, according to promotional materials circulated by the chamber.

The ballot proposal is being discussed weeks after Sacramento legislators rejected Senate Bill 50, which would have allowed the construction of mid-rise apartments near job centers and mass transit, including in single-family neighborhoods. State senators representing Los Angeles County opposed the bill almost unanimously.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.