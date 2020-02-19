Carson Renames City Recreation Center to Honor Kobe Bryant

Lawmakers in Carson unanimously voted to rename the city basketball gym in honor of Kobe Bryant, officials announced Wednesday.

The Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way will formally be known as Kobe Bryant Gym after the City Council’s Tuesday night vote, the Carson officials said in a news release.

The resolution was introduced by Mayor Albert Robles, who said Bryant once filmed a commercial at the indoor courts in 2004.

“Obviously as a Laker fan I was shocked by the news of compa Kobe Bryant’s death, but as a father who also takes his kids around during the weekend to their games, this tragedy particularly resonated with me,” Robles said in a statement, using a Spanish word for “friend.”

Mourners have been painting murals and erecting impromptu memorials for Bryant across the Los Angeles area, but this appears to be the first time a building has been renamed in his honor. In its release, the city noted that “the impact of his tragic death unleashed shock waves across the globe.”

The 41,000-square-foot facility houses four high school basketball courts and two collegiate-size courts, along with several other pitches for indoor soccer, volleyball and pickleball, and a track.