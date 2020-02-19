Carson Renames City Recreation Center to Honor Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant points during Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at Staples Center on June 17, 2010. (Credit: Ronald Martinez / Getty Images)

Lawmakers in Carson unanimously voted to rename the city basketball gym in honor of Kobe Bryant, officials announced Wednesday.

The Multi-Purpose Athletic Center at 1860 Russell Way will formally be known as Kobe Bryant Gym after the City Council’s Tuesday night vote, the Carson officials said in a news release.

The resolution was introduced by Mayor Albert Robles, who said Bryant once filmed a commercial at the indoor courts in 2004.

“Obviously as a Laker fan I was shocked by the news of compa Kobe Bryant’s death, but as a father who also takes his kids around during the weekend to their games, this tragedy particularly resonated with me,” Robles said in a statement, using a Spanish word for “friend.”

Mourners have been painting murals and erecting impromptu memorials for Bryant across the Los Angeles area, but this appears to be the first time a building has been renamed in his honor. In its release, the city noted that “the impact of his tragic death unleashed shock waves across the globe.”

The 41,000-square-foot facility houses four high school basketball courts and two collegiate-size courts, along with several other pitches for indoor soccer, volleyball and pickleball, and a track.

