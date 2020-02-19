Criminal Defense Attorney Ambrosio Rodriguez on Jury Deliberations in Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial and Acquittal Speculation
-
Jury Back for 2nd Day of Deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s Rape Trial in NYC
-
Harvey Weinstein’s New York Trial Picks Up Pace; Secondary Witnesses Set to Testify Tuesday
-
Six Women Expected to Testify Against Harvey Weinstein
-
Preview of Harvey Weinstein Rape Trial in New York With Criminal Defense and Civil Rights Attorney Brian Claypool
-
Prosecution Rests Case by Telling Jurors Harvey Weinstein Treated Aspiring Actresses Like ‘Complete Disposables’
-
-
DA Won’t Charge Weinstein in 3 Sex Assault Claims Made by L.A. Women Because of Statute of Limitations
-
Prosecutor Calls Harvey Weinstein Predator as Rape Trial Opens in New York
-
L.A. District Attorney Considers Charging Harvey Weinstein as Sexual Assault Investigation Expands
-
Grilled During Cross-Examination, Weinstein’s Accuser Says She Stayed in Touch With Him After Alleged Assault
-
Former Model Sues Harvey Weinstein, Alleging He Sexually Assaulted Her When She Was 16
-
-
Harvey Weinstein Says Past 2 years Were ‘Grueling’ Ahead of His Criminal Trial
-
Model Denies Trapping Weinstein Accuser During Alleged Assault at Hotel in Beverly Hills
-
‘We Refuse to Be Silenced’: Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Speak Out on Eve of New York Trial