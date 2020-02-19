WB 10 Freeway Reopens in Baldwin Park After Deadly Crash Prompts Closure

Posted 6:57 AM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 07:02AM, February 19, 2020
Authorities have reopened the westbound 10 Freeway in Baldwin Park after a deadly crash prompted an hourslong closure.

Officers responded to the incident just after 4 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol's incident log.

CHP soon issued a SigAlert that affected the Nos. 1 to 4 lanes at Baldwin Park Boulevard. The freeway was not fully reopened until around 7 a.m.

CHP described the incident as fatal but provided no further information on how many people or vehicles were involved.

At around 6:30 a.m., crews were seen towing away what appeared to be a heavily damaged red Nissan pickup truck. Additional personnel were arriving at the scene at the time.

