Fans Raising Questions as Carson Music Festival Boasts Star-Studded Lineup

A week after announcing a dream lineup for its forthcoming Cruel World music festival, promoter Goldenvoice has unveiled yet another star-studded concert event coming to Southern California.

Lovers & Friends Festival, set to take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on May 9, has tapped Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion and more artists for its stacked lineup. Lovers & Friends will arrive just one week after the ’80s-inspired Cruel World acts take the stadium on May 2.

With both Lovers & Friends and Cruel World, Goldenvoice appears to have cornered the market for one-day nostalgia extravaganzas this summer; tickets for the latter are sold out on the event’s website.

But questions about the veracity of the Lovers & Friends lineup are giving some fans pause.

We got Twista on IG saying he has received no deposit

Mase on IG asking for his name to be removed from the flyer

Usher sharing the flyer on his IG story

Meg at a BCFest the same day

T Pain at Rolling Loud the same day This lovers and friends festival has me like 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/l0MJlNJm9r — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) February 18, 2020