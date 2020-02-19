× Former Supe at Armored Truck Company in Vernon Gets 2 Years Federal Prison for Vault Thefts

A former armored car company supervisor who stole nearly $300,000 from a storage vault was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison.

Eric Miranda, 39, of East Los Angeles was sentenced in L.A. after pleading guilty last year to bank theft and conspiracy.

Prosecutors said Miranda was a supervisor with Dunbar Armored when he stole the money from a company vault in Vernon in 2017 and 2018.

Miranda, who had access to the vault because of his job, repeatedly swapped out $100,000 stacks of bills for “dummy” stacks he created by sandwiching piles of $1 bills between a pair of $100 bills, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The phony stacks of bills were marked to ensure they weren’t placed in circulation, prosecutors said.

A co-conspirator, Monique Castruita, 36, of Maywood, pleaded guilty in 2018 to bank theft and conspiracy and awaits sentencing.

The plot was discovered when another employee found empty money straps in a trash can in the women’s restroom, officials said.