Fullerton College Student Pinned Under SUV After Getting Run Over

A Fullerton college student was pinned underneath an SUV Wednesday, after getting run over while walking down a sidewalk, officials said.

Witnesses said the student was walking along State College Boulevard with her grey backpack on, when a man pulled out of a parking lot in a white SUV and ran her over, dragging her body about 10 feet and trapping her underneath the vehicle.

Officers happened to be standing across the street, witnesses said, and ran to help her.

The officers and nearby good samaritans helped pull the car up and off of her using a jack, while the driver of the vehicle paced nearby, according to witnesses at the scene.

Firefighters arrived and carefully removed her from underneath the SUV, officials said.

The student was transported to a local trauma center with moderate non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Eric Bridges of the Fullerton Police Department.

An investigation found that the incident appeared to be an accident, Bridges said, and the driver was not arrested.