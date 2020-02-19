Herbie Hancock, Musician | Frank Buckley Interviews

Herbie Hancock is an icon of music and the recipient of 14 Grammy Awards. He was described in an NPR Jazz Profile as “arguably the most influential practitioner of modern jazz piano since Thelonious Monk.” His jazz hits include Watermelon Man and Chameleon. His 1983 hit Rockit won a Grammy for Best R & B Instrumental and remains a hip hop classic. Herbie currently serves as the creative chair for Jazz at the LA Phil.

During this podcast, Herbie discusses his life and career in music and reveals his spiritual side as well. He also takes us inside his professional relationship with the LA Phil’s Music and Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and tells us about the LA Phil’s Power to the People Festival March 5-April 11 in Los Angeles.

