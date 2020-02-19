Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Downey at the Columbia Memorial Space Center, the site of the former Boeing / Rockwell / North American plant where all of the Apollo Command and Service Modules were built and the Space Shuttle conceived, with a preview of the Saturday, February 22, 2020 "Black History Month Panel Discussion." This event features several important people who helped get the United States to the Moon.

Panelists:

Shelby Jacobs – The engineer who developed the camera systems for the Apollo missions.

Nathaniel LeVert – The engineer who designed system to pressurize the liquid oxygen tank for the Apollo missions.

Percy Brown – The engineer who worked on Lunar Descent Engine for the Lunar Module.

Connie Moore-Kelly – She worked on the Space Shuttle Program/B2 Bomber Program. She’s a retired high school Math/Business teacher. In 2015, she was selected the NFTE Teacher of the Year for Los Angeles. Ms. Moore-Kelly currently serves as the Regional Trainer for the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE).

Dwight Herd – The engineer of the Space Shuttle Payload Integrator.

Amalaye Oyake – He has been Flight Software Engineer at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory for more than 20 years.

This event is free! No tickets are needed!

In addition to the panel discussion, there are several STEM, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math, exhibitions to explore including an astronaut suit, the Robotics Lab, the Drop Tower, the Rocket Launcher and more.

“Hidden Figures” - Black History Month at the Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey, CA 90242

562-231-1200

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com