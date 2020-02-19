Intoxicated Man Leads Pomona Officers on Pursuit With His Baby Inside Minivan: Police 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 29-year-old Chino man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other felonies after leading Pomona police officers in a pursuit while his baby was inside his minivan, officials said.

The incident unfolded about 8 p.m. Tuesday when Anthony Trejo was allegedly driving with his 1-year-old baby while intoxicated, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The child’s mother alerted authorities and responding officers searched for Trejo’s Honda minivan.

He was spotted in the area of Reservoir Street and County Road in Pomona and local police initiated a slow-speed pursuit.

Trejo pulled over but then sped off and allegedly ran red lights “with a complete disregard for the public's safety,” police said in a news release.

Authorities eventually canceled the chase to reduce risk to the child and the public, but continued to search for Trejo using a helicopter.

The suspect then hit three vehicles without stoping and is being accused of one felony hit-and-run crash that caused a minor injury, police said.

Officers eventually located Trejo’s minivan in the 700 block of Washington Avenue.

Trejo had allegedly ran away from the scene, but was soon taken into custody. The baby was found unharmed inside the minivan.

Video from the scene showed several officers holding Trejo with his hands behind his back. The man appeared agitated, making whooping noises and cursing at police. His white shirt appeared to be streaked with mud.

The van appeared heavily damaged on the front and the side, and the baby's pink car seat was still inside, the video showed.

Trejo was booked on suspicion of DUI, child endangerment, hit-and-run with injury, and fleeing authorities — all felonies — as well as violation of a restraining order and driving on a suspended license, both misdemeanors.