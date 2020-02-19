Kern County Man Arrested After Being Found to Have 3,000 Fentanyl Pills, Other Drugs: Sheriff’s Office

Deputies arrested a Wasco man after finding thousands of fentanyl pills in his vehicle and home, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident began when the suspect was pulled over by deputies while driving in the area of Kimberlina Road and Shafter Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old David Duran, admitted to possessing 2,000 fentanyl pills, the release stated. Deputies found and confiscated 2,000 pills from the late-model Chevrolet pickup truck.

A search warrant was served at Duran’s residence in the 1200 block of Adams Street, where investigators discovered another 1,000 fentanyl pills, sheriff’s officials said.

During the search, they also located 60 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 19 pounds of marijuana, scales and packaging material, $421 in cash, and several pieces of equipment used to produce butane honey oil, according to the release.

Authorities estimated the fentanyl pills had a total street value of $42,000.

Duran was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of the following: possession of a controlled substance for sales; transportation of a controlled substance; keeping a residence for narcotics sales; manufacturing controlled substances; marijuana sales; possession of an illegal weapon; being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm; being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition; being under the influence of a controlled substance and vehicle code violations.