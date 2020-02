Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Playa del Rey man accused off attacking his ex-girlfriend, well-known Hollywood therapist Amie Harwick, was released on $2 million bond late Tuesday, county inmate records show.

Gareth Pursehouse was arrested on suspicion of murder on Feb. 15, hours after Harwick died at a hospital, officials said.

She was found below a third-floor balcony at her home in Hollywood Hills.

Lynette Romero reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 10 on Feb. 19, 2020.