× Officers Open Fire After 19-Year-Old Leads Police on Pursuit Toward the Ocean in Huntington Beach

A 19-year-old man led police on a pursuit toward the ocean after crashing a stolen vehicle in Huntington Beach on Wednesday, resulting in an officer-involved shooting, officials said.

Around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, an officer from the Huntington Beach Police Department initiated a stop in the area of Adams Avenue and Bushard Street, for a vehicle that didn’t have license plates, the department said in a news release.

Qyon McCode, 19, failed to stop the vehicle, which was later determined to be stolen, and so a pursuit began, officials said.

McCode led officers to the intersection of Main Street and Pacific Coast Highway, where he lost control of the vehicle and collided with one of the pursuing officer’s vehicles.

He then fled on foot towards the beach, while a passenger that was in the stolen vehicle was taken into custody, officials said.

Officers continued to pursue McCode, who ran onto the sand and continued toward the ocean. While chasing him on foot, at least one officer opened fire, police said.

McCode was not hit and did not sustain any injuries, officials said. He was eventually arrested and transported to the Huntington Beach Jail.

A knife was later recovered from the scene, according to police.

No officers were injured, and the investigation is ongoing.