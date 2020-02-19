Overcoming Alcoholism With Therapy with Psychotherapist Bianca Rodriguez | Keepin’ It Friel

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Bianca Rodriguez, a licensed psychotherapist who helps people struggling with addiction. She also has 8 years sober from alcohol. Bianca used to get sick all the time from drinking too much, ending up in the fetal position crying and hating herself. Now she lives a calm, drama-free life and provides motivation to others through her “You Are Complete” life coach program.
Related Show Links
Subscribe to “Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery”: via Apple Podcasts | RSS
Twitter: @courtneyfriel
Facebook: CourtneyFriel
Instagram: @CourtneyFriel
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | The News Director’s Office | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On Tech | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Mama Mentality with Megan Telles