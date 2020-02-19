Overcoming Alcoholism With Therapy with Psychotherapist Bianca Rodriguez | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 6:02 AM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 05:49AM, February 19, 2020

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Bianca Rodriguez, a licensed psychotherapist who helps people struggling with addiction.   She also has 8 years sober from alcohol.  Bianca used to get sick all the time from drinking too much, ending up in the fetal position crying and hating herself.   Now she lives a calm, drama-free life and provides motivation to others through her “You Are Complete” life coach program.

