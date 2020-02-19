Pregnant Woman Who Entered U.S. Illegally Gives Birth at San Diego Border Patrol Station: Officials

This photo shows a U.S. Border Patrol patch on a border agent's uniform in McAllen, Texas, on Jan. 15, 2019. (Credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities say a pregnant Guatemalan woman arrested on suspicion of crossing the border from Mexico without authorization gave birth a short time later at a Border Patrol station in California.

Officials say the woman and her family were spotted walking Sunday near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The agent who made the arrest noticed the woman was pregnant but said she did not request any medical attention. She went into labor at the Chula Vista station.

She gave birth to a girl and both were taken to a hospital for further care.

