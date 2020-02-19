× Reseda Man Charged in Sexual Assault of 3 Minors May Have More Victims: LAPD

A Reseda man who has been charged in the sexual assault of three minors may have more victims across the San Fernando Valley, authorities said Wednesday.

Lewis Sibomana, 30, remains in jail on $225,000 bail after his arrest on Feb. 9, county inmate records show.

Prosecutors have charged him with one count each of sodomy with an unconscious victim, oral copulation of an unconscious victim and sexual battery.

He has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Mark Baba said Sibomana targeted boys, and possibly girls, for at least three years in the San Fernando Valley.

Sibomana allegedly pretended to be an 18- or 19-year-old who’s new to the Reseda area when he befriended his victims at bus stops and parties.

LAPD previously described recent incidents linked to two of the three charges filed against him.

One happened on Jan. 21, when Sibomana allegedly made friends with a 16-year-old boy at a bus stop.

The 30-year-old “eventually lured” the victim to his apartment, where he provided him alcohol, according to investigators. He sodomized the teen as the victim fell in and out of sleep, LAPD said.

Weeks later, on Feb. 9, Sibomana allegedly persuaded a 15-year-old boy to come to his home. He also provided alcohol to that victim, who was awakened by Sibomana orally copulating him, according to police.

LAPD said it linked a similar incident that was already under investigation to Sibomana. The agency said he was charged with sexual battery in that case, but provided no further details.

There are multiple open cases and reports that match description of Sibomana and his car, Baba said.

“We do believe that there are a lot of unreported victims,” Detective Katherine Gosser said at Wednesday’s news conference.

Anyone who wants to come forward with information can call LAPD’S West Valley-area sexual assault unit at 818-374-7717 or 818-374-7730. During non-business hours, tipsters can call 1-877-LAPD-24-7. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

