Tickets went on sale Wednesday for Kobe and Gianna Bryant's public memorial service at Staples Center -- but only for those who received a special code from Ticketmaster.

The celebration of life is set to take place next Monday at 10 a.m.

Mark Mester reports from downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on Feb. 19, 2020.