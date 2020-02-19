× Trump Expected to Name U.S. Ambassador to Germany as Acting Intelligence Chief: Sources

President Donald Trump is expected to name U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as the next acting director of national intelligence, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

News of the pick comes as Trump faces a March 11 deadline to nominate a new director of national intelligence or name a new acting spy chief.

Federal law prevents the current acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, from serving beyond that date.

The New York Times was first to report the news.

Grenell is not expected to be nominated for the full time DNI position, which would require Senate confirmation.

He has made clear he has wanted to leave his post in Germany for a while now to return to another administration job or the private sector, a person familiar told CNN.

This allows Trump to fill the job for the time being with a loyalist while he figures out a long term solution.

“Some Republicans are outraged with job he has done as ambassador, there is no way he could get confirmed,” a source familiar with the move said.

The formal announcement from the White House could come as soon as the end of this week, a source says.