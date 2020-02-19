Trump Expected to Name U.S. Ambassador to Germany as Acting Intelligence Chief: Sources

Posted 3:26 PM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 03:28PM, February 19, 2020
Richard Grenell, U.S. ambassador to Germany, gives a speech in Kiel, northern Germany on Oct. 5, 2018. (Credit: Daniel Bockwoldt/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Richard Grenell, U.S. ambassador to Germany, gives a speech in Kiel, northern Germany on Oct. 5, 2018. (Credit: Daniel Bockwoldt/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump is expected to name U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell as the next acting director of national intelligence, according to two sources familiar with the decision.

News of the pick comes as Trump faces a March 11 deadline to nominate a new director of national intelligence or name a new acting spy chief.

Federal law prevents the current acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, from serving beyond that date.

The New York Times was first to report the news.

Grenell is not expected to be nominated for the full time DNI position, which would require Senate confirmation.

He has made clear he has wanted to leave his post in Germany for a while now to return to another administration job or the private sector, a person familiar told CNN.

This allows Trump to fill the job for the time being with a loyalist while he figures out a long term solution.

“Some Republicans are outraged with job he has done as ambassador, there is no way he could get confirmed,” a source familiar with the move said.

The formal announcement from the White House could come as soon as the end of this week, a source says.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.