Trump Heads to Central Valley, Rancho Mirage After Slamming California on Immigration and Homelessness

President Trump’s visit to California continues Wednesday with stops in the Central Valley to discuss water policy and then on to Rancho Mirage for a fundraiser hosted by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison.

On Tuesday, Trump was in Beverly Hills, where he slammed Los Angeles officials for opposing his crackdown on illegal immigration and over the city’s homelessness crisis, reiterating points he made during his last visit to California in September. This week’s trip marks Trump’s fourth to California as president, two weeks ahead of the state’s primary.

Trump is planning to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Bakersfield on Wednesday “to speak with hard-working farmers in the Central Valley about efforts to dramatically improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other Western states,” the White House said.

McCarthy welcomed Trump’s visit while speaking Sunday on Fox News.

