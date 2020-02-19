Watch Live: Gov. Newsom to Deliver State of the State Speech

Trump Heads to Central Valley, Rancho Mirage After Slamming California on Immigration and Homelessness

Posted 9:29 AM, February 19, 2020, by , Updated at 09:31AM, February 19, 2020
Trump supporters and protesters watch as the president arrives outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 18, 2020.(Credit: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Trump supporters and protesters watch as the president arrives outside the Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills on Feb. 18, 2020.(Credit: Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

President Trump’s visit to California continues Wednesday with stops in the Central Valley to discuss water policy and then on to Rancho Mirage for a fundraiser hosted by Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison.

On Tuesday, Trump was in Beverly Hills, where he slammed Los Angeles officials for opposing his crackdown on illegal immigration and over the city’s homelessness crisis, reiterating points he made during his last visit to California in September. This week’s trip marks Trump’s fourth to California as president, two weeks ahead of the state’s primary.

Trump is planning to meet with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Bakersfield on Wednesday “to speak with hard-working farmers in the Central Valley about efforts to dramatically improve the supply and delivery of water in California and other Western states,” the White House said.

McCarthy welcomed Trump’s visit while speaking Sunday on Fox News.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.