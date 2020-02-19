× Woman Found Dead at Malibu Home; Homicide Detectives Investigating

Homicide detectives were investigating after a woman was found dead in Malibu Wednesday, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene on the 4300 block of Ocean View Drive after authorities responded around 3:35 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators were still searching the hillside property hours later, aerial video showed. No further details were immediately released.

Authorities have not provided further details on the case, including the victim’s identity.

The location is the same as where deputies said missing woman Julia Snyder was last seen near her residence on Feb. 8.

Officials and volunteers have been searching the area since the 53-year-old disappeared. The Sheriff’s Department says Snyder has bipolar disorder, but they don’t believe she’d walked off before.

It’s still unclear whether the two incidents are related.

The following update is being used to provide you with additional information regarding Critical Missing Person Julia Christine Snyder, City of Malibu. This bulletin includes a more recent photo depicting Missing Person Snyder as she currently looks. https://t.co/vgHVAdpnwN pic.twitter.com/GOswIzQCBo — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 13, 2020

34.046744 -118.775431