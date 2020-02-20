2 Women Sought After Woman Dragged 150 Feet by Car During Robbery Attempt Outside Anaheim Walmart

Anaheim police on Thursday released video amid the search for two people after a woman was dragged by a car in a Walmart parking lot during a violent robbery attempt a week ago.

The incident occurred around 8:10 a.m. Feb. 13 in the 400 block of North Euclid Street, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The victim had just walked out of the store and was placing her purchases inside her car when a Nissan drove up alongside her, according to a police news release.

A passenger in the Nissan reached out an open window and grabbed the woman’s purse, which was hanging over her shoulder.

But she held on tight to the bag, and the vehicle accelerated forward, dragging the victim some 150 feet, according to police.

The passenger finally let go and the woman fell to the ground. She suffered abrasions to her hands, arms, legs, abdomen and other parts of her body.

Police released video showing two women who they identified as robbery suspects inside the Walmart prior to the incident. They did not release any suspect descriptions.

The Nissan involved is possibly a Sentra and appeared to have temporary license plates.

Investigators are hoping the video will lead to the women being identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or go to https://occrimestoppers.org.