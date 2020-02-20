3 Women Found Dead Inside Hemet Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An investigation is underway after the bodies of three women were found at a Hemet home, authorities said Thursday.

Officers received a report that there was "a female laying in a pool of blood" in the 1400 block of Rabbit Peak Way and responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, the Hemet Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find three women dead inside the home. It's unclear how the women died and authorities have not identified them.

Police said no arrests were made as of Thursday morning.

The discovery drew a large law enforcement response to the quiet residential neighborhood.

Officers were seen speaking with neighbors overnight in an area cordoned off with police tape.

The deaths remain under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information can call Sgt. Gomez at 951-765-2396 or provide a tip by anonymously by calling the department's tip line at 951-765-3897.