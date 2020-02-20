Black History Month – Hidden Figures: ‘Invisible Warriors,’ the African American Women of World War Two

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in San Pedro with a preview of Battleship IOWA’s presentation of the film Invisible Warriors, Tuesday, February 25th, 6:30 pm.

Invisible Warriors tells the stories of the first Black women to work in industry and government administrative service. They fled lives as domestics and sharecroppers to empower themselves while working in war production and U.S. government offices.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with the film’s director, Professor Gregory Cooke and special guests Rear Admiral Sinclair M. Harris, USN (Retired) and Commander Stacey L. O’Neal. The theme of the discussion is Taking Command – Finding Opportunity Through Adversity.

This Black History Month celebration is taking place 6:30pm – 9:00pm. Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite. Pricing is $20 for Adults and $15 for Students. Tickets include hors d'oeuvres and complimentary beer & wine for guests 21+ with ID.

Hidden Figures : Black History Month

Invisible Warriors

Tuesday, February 25th @6:30pm

Battleship USS Iowa Museum

250 South Harbor Boulevard

San Pedro, CA 90731

877-446-9261

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact Gayle Anderson at 1-323-460-5732 or email at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com