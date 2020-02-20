× BMW SUV Falls From 3rd Floor of Beverly Connection Parking Structure, Lands on Vehicle Below

A driver was hospitalized after a BMW plummeted off the third story of a Beverly Grove parking structure and hit another SUV before overturning on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the Beverly Connection, which is located at 100 N. La Cienega Blvd.

A white BMW SUV was parking on the third level of the structure when it went through safety cables, flipped over and landed on the hood of a silver Nissan SUV, according to Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Benjamin Zucker. It ended up on its roof near one of the structure’s ramps.

The BMW driver, who was transported to nearby Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with minor injuries, is expected to survive, authorities said. The Nissan driver was not hurt.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash but have an idea of what may have happened.

“It was either backing and came straight down, or it was going forward and then flipped on to its roof,” Zucker said, noting that LAPD will follow up with the BMW driver at the hospital to determine the cause.

A portion of the structure was cordoned off with police tape amid the investigation.

The cables — which are supposed to serve as a barrier to prevent cars from falling off — have already been repaired, according to the sergeant.

No further details were released.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.