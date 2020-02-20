Carbon Canyon Regional Park Closed as Brea Police Search for Person Who Fired Gun

Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea was closed Thursday evening as police searched for a person fired a gun, authorities said.

It remained shut down around 6:30 p.m. while officers investigated reports of a person who shot a firearm in the area of the park, according to the Brea Police Department.

Police said the suspect is believed to be “a thin male Hispanic with a beard and wearing dark clothing.”

The park was closed between Brea Hills and Valencia by 6 p.m. and police told motorists to avoid the area.