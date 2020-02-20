Cookbook author, food writer, recipe developer and baker Jessie Sheehan joined us live with recipes from her cookbook “The Vintage Baker.” Jessie’s baking philosophy revolves around creating unfussy, old-school American desserts with a modern twist. The cookbook is available on Amazon. You can also visit her website or follow her on Instagram @JessieSheehanBakes.
Cookbook Author of ‘The Vintage Baker’ Jessie Sheehan Creates Old-School Desserts With a Modern Twist
