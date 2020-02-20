Cookbook Author of ‘The Vintage Baker’ Jessie Sheehan Creates Old-School Desserts With a Modern Twist

Posted 11:35 AM, February 20, 2020, by , Updated at 11:48AM, February 20, 2020
Data pix.

Cookbook author, food writer, recipe developer and baker Jessie Sheehan joined us live with recipes from her cookbook “The Vintage Baker.” Jessie’s baking philosophy revolves around creating unfussy, old-school American desserts with a modern twist. The cookbook is available on Amazon. You can also visit her website or follow her on Instagram @JessieSheehanBakes.

