Corona del Mar Cemetery Denies Location of Kobe Bryant Grave, Leaving Fans Confused

Fans have been left wondering about the final resting place of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna after a spokesperson for a Corona del Mar cemetery said visitors have been leaving their tributes to the Lakers great at the wrong gravesite.

People began flocking to Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary to place flowers at an unmarked gravesite after it was identified in a Feb. 14 Daily Mail article.

The article said Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were laid side by side in a private burial plot marked by newly planted purple and yellow flowers, balloons and pinwheels.

Death certificates cited in a USA Today article confirmed the two were buried at the cemetery on Feb. 7.

But the exact location of the gravesite is not marked and a spokesperson for the cemetery disputes the Daily Mail article.

“We cannot divulge any additional details as to where they are. But we can tell you that is not the correct location,’’ Ashley Bunton told USA Today.

The Daily Mail stood by its reporting in comments made to KTLA Thursday.

Kobe and Gianna were killed along with seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas as the group was headed to a basketball game at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Newbury Park.

A memorial service for Kobe and Gianna will take place Monday at Staples Center.