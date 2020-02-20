Driver Injured After His Car Became Wedged Under Big Rig in City of Industry

A driver suffered minor injuries after his car slammed into the back of a big rig and became partially lodged beneath it in the City of Industry on Thursday, authorities said.

Around 9:35 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a crash with someone trapped in the area of Nogales Street and Arenth Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The male driver had apparently fallen asleep when his car crashed into the back of the semitruck, Lt. Garcia of the Industry Sheriff’s Station told KTLA.

He was extricated from the wreckage and transported to the hospital with minor injuries, Garcia said. His condition is stable.

The truck driver was uninjured.

The intersection where the crash happened was cleared shortly after 10 a.m., according to authorities.

No additional information was immediately released.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.